Manchester’s police are “doing something” about gun violence in the city and they should be applauded and supported for the effort.
There is no guarantee of success. There can’t be in these crazy times.
But the police have developed a thoughtful and comprehensive program based on a combination of data and human interaction. Critics who are already complaining should perhaps wait a bit before claiming that boots on the ground will target minority groups.
The program, as outlined in our Sunday News piece last weekend, emphasizes hot-spot patrols, and a focus not only on where gunfire erupts, but on dealing positively with young people, and on “cleaning and greening” neighborhoods.
The police are taking other government and non-profit youth and health agencies into account and consultation on these plans, which is sensible and forward looking.
Walking patrols, a key part of the plan, are designed to make positive contact with neighbors and neighborhoods and not, as critics worry, to target minorities.
Gun-related crime is on the rise here as it is elsewhere in the country. There are things that will need national consensus to resolve. It is foolish to think that Manchester by itself can end the problem.
But it is encouraging that the city isn’t just waiting for things to get better.
