The trial in Coös County of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ended last week with a jury acquitting the Ukrainian national of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders and passengers three years ago. The post-verdict criticism by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella is unlikely to affect future New Hampshire juries, as defense lawyers and others are saying.
New Hampshire jurors are made of sterner stuff.
Still, the remarks, especially those from the governor, were way out of line. Sununu said the seven men and women who were killed “did not receive justice.” Formella said that his prosecutors proved their case “beyond a reasonable doubt’ and the truck driver “should have been found guilty.”
Those might be understandable statements coming from two buddies sitting at a bar and reading of the trial and verdict in the newspaper or seeing it on television. But they are not acceptable coming from the governor and attorney general. Neither of them were on the jury that sat through two weeks of trial, saw all the evidence, heard and saw all the witnesses, and then discussed the case and reached a verdict.
Twelve good citizens and true from Coös County, where the accident happened, made up the jury and reached that verdict.
We, too, sympathize with the families and friends of the members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up mostly of U.S. Marine veterans and spouses, who were lost that day. They were out for a ride and on their way to a fundraiser at an American Legion Post. Their deaths are truly tragic. May they rest in peace.
