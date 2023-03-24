The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.

According to the mayor, his city and the entire state of New Hampshire were dealt a “significant blow” to their economies when the Executive Council called a halt to spending yet more money on planning the costly railroad project.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

School v. parents: Bradley sums it up

No school should withhold information from parents about a child because the school thinks it knows that child’s interests better than the parents.”

Joyce Craig: The mayor won’t run

There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.

Let the sun shine: Open government

Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.

Friday, March 17, 2023
Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.

‘Conservative’ House? New taxes is a bad look

Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Buckling up: No mandate, gov. says

Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?

Snow days: It’s in the contract

It snowed in New Hampshire on Tuesday, a lot. Many schools were closed but some of those opted for a remote learning day rather than no school at all.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

School uniforms: A modest proposal

Here’s a thought concerning one of the many seemingly multiplying crises in New Hampshire public schools these days. No, we don’t mean the problems with education itself, although there are a few.

Fast days: The clock turns

In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’