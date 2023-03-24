The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.
According to the mayor, his city and the entire state of New Hampshire were dealt a “significant blow” to their economies when the Executive Council called a halt to spending yet more money on planning the costly railroad project.
Donchess, in his “state of the city” address this week, didn’t seem concerned about the latest state study of this boondoggle, which envisions building an $800-million railroad to serve an absurdly low ridership for a ride that would lengthen, not reduce, travel time to Boston.
The costs are only going up. The current analysis shows total construction costing $792 million. (That’s a huge increase just since 2014, when the state projected a $245 million price tag.)
And that’s just for building the line. Annual operating and maintenance costs are projected at more than $17 million. As the Josiah Bartlett Center notes, such costs will only drive down the low ridership currently projected.
That ridership number may fall even further. Bartlett cites a Mass Transit Magazine piece this year that reports “commuter ridership is disappearing.” Anyone who follows Boston news media, with incessant stories of T breakdowns and costs, won’t be too surprised.
Nor should New Hampshire taxpayers be surprised that they will be expected to subsidize the few who will ride the train, a cost that could be as high as $3.5 million annually.
Donchess, though, keeps on chugging, which ought to cause Nashua taxpayers to tighten their grips on their wallets. He told his audience this week that he is working with Manchester officials to see whether “a more local approach” could get his train up and running.
Manchester taxpayers should be careful as well, although with Mayor Joyce Craig having reached the end of her line, Queen City taxpayers may escape this runaway train.
