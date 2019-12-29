With the New Hampshire Presidential Primary just six weeks away, it behooves Granite Staters who care about our state and country to buckle down and do their homework.
It is widely reported that many independents and Democrats interested in that party’s race have yet to decide for whom they will vote on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
We don’t doubt it. It is a crowded field. But there is still time to make informed decisions. Even with the possibility that some candidates will have to be in Washington in January (some sort of impeachment business down there), there will be opportunities to see most or all of them.
Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick, for example, will do our presidential economic forum on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at Nashua Community College. It is sponsored by the college system and by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative. We continue to publish lists, both in print and at www.UnionLeader.com, of the candidates’ state schedules. Each campaign also has its own information and website.
The chances we have to see candidates, often up close and personal, are the envy of the electorate nationwide. We don’t take it for granted and New Hampshire turnout in competitive races also shows our due diligence.
New Hampshire does not have the “stranglehold” on the primary, as a New Hampshire Public Radio series so flippantly put it. What it does have is an intelligent and involved electorate that appreciates the chance to be first in the nation to cast a secret ballot every four years.