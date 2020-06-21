If Manchester’s public education system really wishes to say thank you to dedicated teachers like Central’s Selma Naccach-Hoff; and if the system really wants to stand for the high standards that she and so many other devoted teachers have insisted on for students, it will dismiss the idea of doing away with course “leveling.”
We are for providing all students the opportunity to access courses with high standards. There may be better ways to help and encourage students who are sometimes left behind through no fault of their own. Poverty and cultural differences are difficult to overcome.
But it is not good for those or any students to simply do away with challenging courses. It in fact demeans the very students whom everyone says they wish to help. Turning Manchester into the mythical Lake Wobegon — “where all the children are above average” — is not the way to help the disadvantaged.
Selma Naccach-Hoff has retired after an amazing 45-year career of inspiring and helping students at Manchester High School Central.
She did it by challenging students to try harder, not by dumbing down her courses. Students fought to gain a coveted seat in her advanced placement classes. Some dropped out when they saw the work before them. Those who stayed remembered her classes forever.
As she told Union Leader columnist Mark Hayward, “We encourage them, we support them, but there has to be some willingness to do the work.”
That’s the standard that Manchester needs to set and stick with if it wants to attract businesses and the young working families the city needs.