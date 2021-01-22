Renewal of last year’s outdoor dining program along downtown Elm Street makes sense for Manchester. We hope it doesn’t last long.
The replacement of parking spaces with tables and chairs helped some restaurants in dealing with COVID-19 interior space restrictions last summer and fall. Winter’s winds put an end to things and early spring can also be inhospitable for dining al fresco. But any port (or even a fine chianti or chardonnay) served with a meal in non-stormy weather can help struggling restaurants hold on.
The program is not without cost, however. The parking revenue lost can be partially made up by the meals tax generated by the outdoor dining. The head of the local chamber of commerce hailed the outdoor dining plan as being “at no cost to the business community.” But that may not be so for nearby retail shops that lose trade from people who can’t find a convenient parking space.
The best solution to all this is for the pandemic to be brought under control. Today’s opening of a new phase for New Hampshire vaccinations should be a big step toward that goal.