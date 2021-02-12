Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess’ grandstanding on the matter of vaccines for teachers is oddly timed. After months of delay without good reason, Gate City schools are set to minimally reopen some classrooms next week. Even this, however, is contingent upon a series of metrics that have little to do with schools, which have much lower COVID-19 risks and spread.

That school safety record is vouched for by the many districts across the nation that have been operating regularly while others have been locked. It has also been repeatedly vouched for by the CDC. Even “updated” guidelines it is issuing this week are not expected to change its director’s view that vaccinating teachers is not necessary to having schools open.

That view has caused teacher unions to spike a high fever. They now appear to have Mayor Donchess testing positive for their view as well. “The vaccines,” he tells Gov. Chris Sununu, “could be a powerful tool in helping to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”

Dr. Donchess sounds very much like Nashua School Board member Gloria Timmons, who rejected a proposal to keep schools open despite city-wide “metrics.”

“I will not gamble with someone else’s life,” huffed Timmons.

It is very noble of her and Donchess to be concerned with school health and safety. Have they given any thought to what their policies are doing to the mental health and safety of the children?

