Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.
He was proud of his home country of Lebanon, to which he returned to study medicine at American University of Beirut. He was equally proud of his professional work, which took him to the famed Lahey Clinic in Boston and Burlington before he established his practice in Manchester.
Dr. Tenn gave much to his city and state, serving at CMC, being a board member of the Heart Association and Cancer Society. But he gave even more to us through the wonderful family he raised with his wife, Sylvia.
There weren’t 10 Tenn kids, although it can seem like that if you look at a law directory. All four children became lawyers. All four, along with their children, were blessed with an extraordinary man whose memory they, and many in Manchester, will long cherish.