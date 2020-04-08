Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

He was proud of his home country of Lebanon, to which he returned to study medicine at American University of Beirut. He was equally proud of his professional work, which took him to the famed Lahey Clinic in Boston and Burlington before he established his practice in Manchester.

Dr. Tenn gave much to his city and state, serving at CMC, being a board member of the Heart Association and Cancer Society. But he gave even more to us through the wonderful family he raised with his wife, Sylvia.

There weren’t 10 Tenn kids, although it can seem like that if you look at a law directory. All four children became lawyers. All four, along with their children, were blessed with an extraordinary man whose memory they, and many in Manchester, will long cherish.

World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…

Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.

Information, please: Paying attention requires facts

The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…

NH helps out: Granite State spirit alive and well

The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone e…

