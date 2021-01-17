Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day in America. We wonder what the eloquent preacher and fearless practitioner of non-violent protest would have thought of the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
We doubt very much that his eloquence would have stirred much reason amidst the rabble that was the mob that day. They were bent on mayhem and destruction.
Yet that makes all the more relevant these words of Dr. King from his “I have a dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963.
“We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
King’s cause was just; the mob’s was anything but. His words will resonate long after the hate-filled chants of the Capitol Hill rioters have faded away. Naturally, we are particularly fond of this from Dr. King:
“And so let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire.”