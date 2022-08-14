The historic inflation in America today is largely the result of incredible overspending by the federal government, particularly President Joe Biden’s “go big” American Rescue Plan pushed through at the start of his term. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others, warned at the time that spending $1.9 trillion was not a good idea.
The result was too many dollars chasing too few goods. There was little means-testing for cash handouts. The package also greatly expanded social welfare in the form of child tax credits.
Now, Biden and the Democrats have pushed through their latest spend-o-rama, absurdly named an “inflation reduction act.” Yippee! An electric car in every garage!
CNN, a trusted cheerleader for big government, reported the other day that “U.S. inflation took a breather in July.”
A New Hampshire conservative noted on Twitter that inflation dropping a smidge to 8.5 percent annual is not a “breather.”
Republican candidates ought to stop pledging their undying love to their former president and instead concentrate on promising to stop the insane spending that is coming close to swamping us all.
It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.
The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.