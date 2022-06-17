Trust in our government includes knowing what it is doing wrong as well as right in the name of the public. When government agents fight to keep us in the dark, that trust is clearly weakened.
It is thus disappointing that state Attorney General John Formella is still fighting to keep secret the files of a state trooper whom the state fired for misconduct. The state also paid out the better part of a quarter of a million dollars to settle a lawsuit brought against it as a result of Trooper Haden Wilber.
A superior court has ruled that the state files involving Wilber’s conduct on the job are and should be open under the Right to Know law. That decision is in line with state supreme court rulings that personnel records of public employees are to be disclosed when the matter of public interest outweighs the employee’s privacy.
The high court found, as we expect it will in this case, that it is important for the public to know what its government is doing in its name regarding public employees. What State Police and the Department of Safety may have done or not done regarding Wilber’s on-the-job actions is certainly something the public should know.
The Attorney General’s Office is pinning its appeal on what it calls the “narrow issue” of whether another state statute exempts police personnel records from disclosure. But that statute has to do with keeping confidential the records of individual police who are called to be witnesses or prosecutors. That’s not what is involved here and the argument was rejected by Superior Court Judge John Kissinger in the Wilber case.
We understand and appreciate the desire of the attorney general to fully back the men and women of law enforcement. But Formella is doing neither them nor the state any favors by pursuing this appeal. It makes good cops look bad.
