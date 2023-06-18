The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing scheduled for this coming Tuesday.

We were struck by a comment made by an opponent.

Sunday, June 11, 2023

What if? D-Day plus 79 years

“The landing has been a failure and there’s no one’s fault but mine... I was the one responsible for the decision to go and all the fault belongs to me and that’s that.”

Wednesday, June 07, 2023

Rain check: Sununu made right call

Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.

Sunday, June 04, 2023
Friday, June 02, 2023
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023

The last Monday: Let it be a reminder

America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Deeds not words: Why do we admire heroes?

We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Seriously? Government incompetence

We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.