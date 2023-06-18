The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing scheduled for this coming Tuesday.
We were struck by a comment made by an opponent.
“I have children in high school who are anxious about going to school and their safety. When they come home, I don’t want them subject to gunfire,” said Traceymay Kalvaitis, who lives near the proposed training site.
Whether the children attend Conval Regional High School in Peterborough, Dublin Christian Academy or the Dublin School, parents and kids alike are no doubt concerned about their safety in these uncertain times.
To address that concern, the police need to be well-trained and well-prepared. The failure of police to act decisively in Uvalde, Texas, a year ago should now be a textbook case for any officer-training involving schools.
Weapons training doesn’t come without a downside, of course. The sound of gunfire can be aggravating even to firearms proponents if it’s coming from next door at all hours.
Dublin police need to make the case that a facility is needed and that they would mitigate any adverse effects as best they can.
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.