“Jefferson,” said one, “embodied some of the most shameful parts of our country’s long and nuanced history. It is time for the city to turn the page and move forward.”
When Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he owned slaves. So did many of the men who signed on to that document and who set America on its way to be the light of the world.
As the third President of these United States, Jefferson sent Lewis and Clark on their magnificent journey of discovery. He was an inventor, philosopher, scholar, and patriot.
When John F. Kennedy hosted Nobel Prize winners at the White House, he told them “this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House — with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”
Dismissing or demeaning America’s past heroes is one more step toward ending American exceptionalism.
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …