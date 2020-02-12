In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.
Four years later? It’s same-old, same-old. We didn’t have a calculator handy, but the amount of spending the President promised in his State of the Union speech last week was only topped by the resounding cheers with which the promises were met, from both sides of the aisle.
One reason Trump is favored to win reelection this fall is a standard one: a good economy. The Democratic challengers all promise the same. None has any realistic plans on how to pay for their promises. They and Trump’s Republicans would just keep adding to annual deficits that now top an astonishing $1 trillion per year.
A week after promising the sun, moon, and many stars, Trump submitted a budget plan that closes in on $5 trillion. But it being election time, he proposes spending cuts that he knows have no chance of ever being enacted.
If the American people don’t awake to this bipartisan scam, the joy ride will continue — right up to the day that this economic house of cards collapses.