We were sorry to read of the passing of Ed Dupont, a quiet, hard-working soul who brought his all to help New Hampshire in ways large and small.
From Rochester, he served in the state Senate for five terms, ending his tenure there as its president. He made a run at governor but, like many who are powerful in Concord, his record didn’t translate into success for statewide office.
He also worked for another able politician who could not leverage a local record into a national one. That would be Delaware’s Pete DuPont, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988.
Ed Dupont kept on keeping on. He was appointed to the University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees and was elected its chairman. Not bad for a kid who dropped out of UNH and went into business for himself.
He was also a pilot, an auto racer, and the head of one of the state’s largest lobbying firms.
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …
Tomorrow is not George Washington’s birthday. That is on Feb. 22, although under the older calendar operative when he was born, the birthday was on Feb. 11. It used to be, when Washington was still considered the father of our country, that the 22nd was honored as a distinct national holiday…
Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.
It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.