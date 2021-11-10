There was sad news of a longtime New Hampshire newspaper man this week. Laconia champion Ed Engler died at 74 from cancer.
Much like the late Ed Gallagher had done many years earlier with the Laconia Citizen, Engler co-founded the Laconia Sun, keeping an important local news source for the Lake City.
Also like some editors of the past, Gallagher served the city in different roles, including that of mayor, where he pushed for civic pride with the Colonial Theatre restoration and the establishment of the recreational trail along lake shores.
City Councilor Tony Felch summed it up nicely. “He was a good man. He did a good job as mayor and he did a lot to bring Laconia back.”
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…