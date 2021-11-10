There was sad news of a longtime New Hampshire newspaper man this week. Laconia champion Ed Engler died at 74 from cancer.

Much like the late Ed Gallagher had done many years earlier with the Laconia Citizen, Engler co-founded the Laconia Sun, keeping an important local news source for the Lake City.

Also like some editors of the past, Gallagher served the city in different roles, including that of mayor, where he pushed for civic pride with the Colonial Theatre restoration and the establishment of the recreational trail along lake shores.

City Councilor Tony Felch summed it up nicely. “He was a good man. He did a good job as mayor and he did a lot to bring Laconia back.”

Sunday, November 07, 2021

Climate changers: Still no nukes or hydro

Back when environmental concerns were curtailing fossil fuel explorations and OPEC was also helping to drive up oil prices, “Let them freeze in the dark” was a popular Texas oil field bumper sticker.

Friday, November 05, 2021

Bedford bumble: Blame the state, too, for this

It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
+2
In mourning: Red Sox Nation’s loss

In mourning: Red Sox Nation’s loss

If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.

Polling of the bulls: Dangerous and dumb

A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Temper, temper: Goldhardt the grouch

Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.

Friday, October 29, 2021

Beware of ghosts: Halloween safety, please

With dark streets aided by gloomy skies, we hardly need to remind readers to be on the lookout this weekend for little goblins and ghosts on Halloween patrol. But we will anyway.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Education endangered: Why test scores crashed

No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…