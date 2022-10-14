No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
To several generations, Garone WAS the Derry police force. His presence was one of quiet competence, rather than outsized bluster.
Garone’s love for and involvement in his town didn’t start or end with the police department. He served on the boards of the Greater Derry Boys and Girls Club, the Rotary Club and the Derry Veterans Assistance Fund. He, too, was a service veteran.
Noting his retirement, we wrote at the time that a big part of his success was his wise decision to woo and wed a Candia girl named Blanche Wormwood. Our condolences go out to her, to their family, and to the Derry community.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.