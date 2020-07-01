This week the New Hampshire Senate passed the so called “red flag bill” (HB 687) that would establish “extreme risk protection orders” to confiscate firearms and ammunition from anyone deemed to pose an immediate risk of harm to themselves or others.
Much of the discussion around this bill focused on preventing firearm suicides. Every human life lost is a tragedy and the lethality of firearms makes guns an understandable target for those looking to save lives. Taking the guns away seems like an easy solution. After all, no one really needs a gun, right?
The Second Amendment disagrees. While in practical terms a gun may not be necessary to survive day to day, the Founding Fathers thought it was important enough to put in the bill of rights. It’s right there between the redress of grievances and the part about soldiers not being allowed to bunk in your guest bedroom. New Hampshire thought it was important enough to add to our state’s bill of rights as well.
The “red flag” bill creates a scenario where this constitutional right can be taken away based on little more than the word of a single petitioner and a judge’s sign-off. The petitioner can be a current or ex intimate partner, parent, child, or any law enforcement officer. Amid cries to “defund the police” it seems odd that, in a party line vote, Senate Democrats just passed a bill to give officers more power.
This bill creates an alternate justice system. A system that can deprive one of liberty and property without due process. A system of double standards, the gun owner holding the short straw.
To take away gun rights takes only a “preponderance of evidence” but to get those rights back the gun owner must present “clear and convincing” evidence. “Clear and convincing” being the tougher legal standard.
The burden of proof is pushed from the state to the accused. So much for innocent until proven guilty.
There are more double standards. Someone possessing a gun after an extreme risk protective order would be subject to a felony. Knowingly filing false allegations or filing with the intent to harass only warrants a misdemeanor. The bill even allows the seizing law enforcement agency to charge the gun owner storage fees to get their guns back, such is the price of committing no crime.
This bill seems to create a lot of burdens for those it purports to be trying to help.
If suicide prevention is the driving consideration here then it would seem this bill does not go far enough. According to the CDC, just under half of U.S. suicides are firearm suicides. Among females, poisoning slightly edges out firearms as the method of choice. By the suicide prevention logic we should be forcibly removing pills, poisons, ropes, belts, tall buildings, car keys, and anything else a distraught person may turn to, not just guns.
Actually, let’s skip all that and just have these people involuntarily committed. Then they would be safe, and better safe than sorry. Of course, this is not going to happen. Denial of liberty without due process is a right that almost all believe without question.
The right to bear arms has been diminished to the point it seems less worthy of protection.
“Red flag” laws are appropriately named. They are the red flags that should scare all that believe in our rights. This “extreme risk” just makes it easier to take away guns, the next one may declare a religion too dangerous, or a speech, or a peaceful assembly. No, that last one could never happen, right?