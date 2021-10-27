No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, often under pressure from teachers’ unions and compliant school boards, closed up shop and resorted to “remote learning” during the COVID-19 siege. Children and parents ill-equipped to take on these education tasks, while dealing with all the other pandemic-related pressures, were left largely to sink or swim on their own.
Teachers, too, were put in untenable situations. Many coped as best they could.
Gov. Chris Sununu and state officials pleaded with public schools to return to classroom learning, noting that many private and parochial schools managed to do so with little interruption and that children were the least endangered by the virus. Having learned their lesson, the governor and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are making it clear that further remote classes will not be counted toward required learning hours except in dire circumstances.
One thing that parents and kids may have learned from all this was a new oxymoron. “Remote learning” as applied during the pandemic is about as far from education as one can get.
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.