In this era of political madness, standing out as truly outrageous is not all that easy. Yet some in New Hampshire have managed to give it a try.
These would include election-denier zealots who are telling people to vote only by write-in, including for candidates whose names are in fact on the ballot.
Machine-counted ballots can’t be trusted, is the claim, even though the system has and continues to work very well. In 2020, a bad folding machine in Windham, not a conspiracy, caused a miscount in that race. It was so out of step with other town results that it was quickly caught.
That means nothing to the zealots. Some of them are also urging people to write in names of random people not running in order to gum up the election night counts, delaying the results, and sowing doubt where they can.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.