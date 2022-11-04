In this era of political madness, standing out as truly outrageous is not all that easy. Yet some in New Hampshire have managed to give it a try.

These would include election-denier zealots who are telling people to vote only by write-in, including for candidates whose names are in fact on the ballot.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sununu on abortion

Democrats trying to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu by painting him as anti-abortion are showing just how pitifully weak is their case against his reelection.

Ted Gatsas: A good fit for Executive Council

Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.

Big lie, little lie: What's your vote worth?

When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…

Friday, October 28, 2022

Political cops: It’s a bad look for NH

We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Honoring Harmony: Chief speaks for us

Manchester’s Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg speaks for many of us when he asks that we all remember a little girl whose life was taken almost before it began.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time to go, Lou: State Senate upgrades

In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.

Public records: Good Claremont ruling

A former Claremont city councilor who now seeks a new public office as a state legislator wants to keep the public from seeing his record as a public peace officer.

How’s that Primary? Dems to dump NH

We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.