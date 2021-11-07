Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.
Biden, Nancy Pelosi and company were convinced that gifting the people with billions and billions of dollars of their own money and massive debt would have bought enough votes to push their gubernatorial candidate to victory.
We think what really motivated voters in Virginia and also New Jersey, where the Democrat barely survived, was concern that big government overreach has gone way too far this time. Biden’s gang may have actually have sensed this in waiting until after last week’s elections to roll out the latest government order, mandating vaccinations for millions of private companies and their workers or else.
One could also sense this concern in U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas’ theatrics last week. One Biden Back Bigger scheme was to have the government track your private bank account, even with a balance as little as $600. It was shouted down weeks ago and removed from the plan. (Local banks and credit unions were among those that had raised the alarm on this, including on these pages.)
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…