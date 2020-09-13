New Hampshire’s primary elections last week were, in a word, interesting.
The liberals’ constant complaints of voter suppression must have been lost in the mail, given the record-smashing number of voters who cast ballots, either in person or absentee.
Nobody lost in this election, which would be more remarkable except the nobody in question was a gubernatorial candidate whose legal name is Nobody. (Will he now change it to None of the Above?)
A voter in Exeter was willing to give the shirt off her back in order to participate. This so startled some Exonians that they couldn’t recall if the lady was wearing a mask. Was this kind of thing the reason why Secretary of State Bill Gardner opposed selfie-ballot pictures?
Proper punctuation appeared to be making something of a comeback last week as well. We were impressed that several candidates employed the comma in their thank-you tweets to voters.
“Thank you, New Hampshire!” showed up in graphics for Dan Feltes, Matt Mowers, and Annie Kuster. Chris Sununu’s own Tweet had it right. But the accompanying photo did not.
Still, we will say thank you, governor. Thank you, all candidates and voters, for participating. If you didn’t, nobody would win.