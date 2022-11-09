Thoughts on an election day whose results, as we have been told ad nauseam by various media, might not be known until Groundhog Day or something.
One way to speed the count would be to really “suppress the vote.” Even though the vote numbers are approaching record levels, Democrats continue to insist that people are being prevented from voting.
No doubt that will be cited for what is predicted to be a Republican takeover of the U.S. House. Never mind that the House seems to flip regularly in mid-term elections, the losing side has to blame something other then itself.
Suppress the vote, say we. We could use the sleep.
Having the opposite party take over one (or perhaps two) houses of Congress would, critics moan, bring Washington to a grinding halt. Good.
In these contentious and corrosive times, having little “progress” from federal lawmakers has its pluses. Requiring an idea or initiative to have true bipartisan support to pass may be just what is needed now. It might even spike the plan to go to permanent daylight savings time.
Divided government should also end President Joe Biden’s absurd claims that he will seek a second term. Columnist George Will noted that Biden “is not just past his prime; even adequacy is in his past.”
Both Democrats and Republicans owe it to themselves and to the nation to bring forth rational and reasonable ideas and the candidates to debate and discuss them in 2024. If not, the country is going to be in serious trouble.
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.