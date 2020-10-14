U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is apparently undecided on whether New Hampshire and the nation should continue with its current way of choosing a president. This view, made on a recent public radio “debate,” is astonishing.
The freshman congressman either does not understand the electoral college process and its importance for a small state like New Hampshire or he actually favors its abolishment and somehow thinks that not taking a stand on the matter is the safest way not to offend fellow Democrats.
But doing away with the electoral college would do great offense to the form of government the Constitution’s framers established. Without it, presidents would be chosen totally by the citizens of New York, California, Florida, and other urban populations whose issues and interests are often not the same as our own.
Applied to presidential selection, “One man, one vote” would effectively mean no vote for any New Hampshire man or woman.
Scrapping the electoral college might also do grave damage to New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, something that also rankles politicians — from both parties — from the big states. They fairly seethe at voters in our small state having any real say in the selection process.
New Hampshire voters have a right to know where the congressman stands on the matter. Will Pappas tell them?