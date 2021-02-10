As we have noted before, New Hampshire has been fortunate to have had Chris Sununu in the governor’s chair during the coronavirus pandemic that has challenged the world for the last year. His reelection margin last November gave great testimony to the confidence placed and high regard in which he is held by voters. As we have also noted, given the sweeping powers the governor has in a declared emergency, it is lucky that we have had someone in that slot who is capable and competent without being power-hungry.
As the pandemic recedes, it will be important to review how the emergency powers have worked and how they might be amended if necessary. The governor’s powers were enacted in the wake of the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. That was a set of circumstances and conditions quite different from a deadly virus, of course. Lessons learned from the latter ought to be carefully studied to see if things can be made to work better the next time.
Some legislation now proposed is overkill that would do more harm than good. A true emergency requires immediate response, and it is unwise and dangerous to shackle the state’s chief executive in such situations.
What Gov. Sununu’s critics fail to understand or acknowledge, however, is that the legislature already has a check on these emergency powers. The law allows for the legislature to end the emergency. Indeed, it allows for the legislature to declare an emergency itself.
Why hasn’t the legislature moved to end this emergency? Because the governor has been doing a very good job. It was Sununu who created a legislative advisory board early on. One bill that is worth considering would create a legislative “executive order oversight committee” that would have to review and renew a governor’s emergency declaration every 21 days. The governor could appeal such a vote to the full legislature.
We think the time frame is too restrictive. As the pandemic has shown, an emergency can easily last more than three weeks and the executive branch can’t be expected to drop everything while it is arguing its case every three weeks. A longer time frame, say three months, might make sense. If a power-mad governor was running wild in the meantime, the legislature already has the ability to stop him or her.