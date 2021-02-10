As we have noted before, New Hampshire has been fortunate to have had Chris Sununu in the governor’s chair during the coronavirus pandemic that has challenged the world for the last year. His reelection margin last November gave great testimony to the confidence placed and high regard in which he is held by voters. As we have also noted, given the sweeping powers the governor has in a declared emergency, it is lucky that we have had someone in that slot who is capable and competent without being power-hungry.

As the pandemic recedes, it will be important to review how the emergency powers have worked and how they might be amended if necessary. The governor’s powers were enacted in the wake of the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. That was a set of circumstances and conditions quite different from a deadly virus, of course. Lessons learned from the latter ought to be carefully studied to see if things can be made to work better the next time.

Some legislation now proposed is overkill that would do more harm than good. A true emergency requires immediate response, and it is unwise and dangerous to shackle the state’s chief executive in such situations.

What Gov. Sununu’s critics fail to understand or acknowledge, however, is that the legislature already has a check on these emergency powers. The law allows for the legislature to end the emergency. Indeed, it allows for the legislature to declare an emergency itself.

Why hasn’t the legislature moved to end this emergency? Because the governor has been doing a very good job. It was Sununu who created a legislative advisory board early on. One bill that is worth considering would create a legislative “executive order oversight committee” that would have to review and renew a governor’s emergency declaration every 21 days. The governor could appeal such a vote to the full legislature.

We think the time frame is too restrictive. As the pandemic has shown, an emergency can easily last more than three weeks and the executive branch can’t be expected to drop everything while it is arguing its case every three weeks. A longer time frame, say three months, might make sense. If a power-mad governor was running wild in the meantime, the legislature already has the ability to stop him or her.

Sunday, February 07, 2021
Editorials

CDC, Sununu agree: Open the schools, now

The New Hampshire teachers unions lost the strongest point in their very lame case against fully opening public schools last week when the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said teachers do not need to be vaccinated first.

Friday, February 05, 2021
Editorials

Primarily speaking: Don't close presidential vote

A proposal is under legislative consideration to move New Hampshire’s party primary elections from September to June. One argument is that the current setup makes it difficult if not impossible for some party members to kiss and make up with so little time before the November general elections.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Editorials

See that shadow? We don't trust furry Phil

We were hoping that wretched Pennsylvania rodent would have tested positive for COVID-19 — just a mild case — and been forced to quarantine for two weeks. Instead, his handlers let “Phil” out yesterday morning and he saw his shadow.

Sunday, January 31, 2021
Editorials

Hike safe, please: Another mountain rescue

A week ago, many Granite Staters may have been shaking their heads at the story of two young men who had to be rescued from the slopes of Mount Lafayette near Franconia Notch. The two had headed out on a brutally cold morning (winds would gust to 40 mph) not to hike but rather to run the tra…

Editorials

Back to the drawing board: GOP shouldn’t cede 2nd District

The 10-year census will be late this year, meaning New Hampshire’s required voting apportionment won’t be accomplished until later in 2021. But some Republican Party officials are apparently already making plans to re-draw our two congressional districts with the aim of fool-proofing the Fir…

Friday, January 29, 2021
Editorials

Marijuana’s mammon: How much is in the pot?

Marijuana for medicinal purposes has been sanctioned in New Hampshire. Possession of small amounts of pot has been decriminalized. But that’s not enough for some people. They want it sold over the counter like candy and they have a humdinger of an argument for it: more money.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Editorials

As you like it: Show some ID or just enroll

We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Editorials

Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…