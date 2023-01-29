Emergency medics are out there on the front lines, too. In Manchester and elsewhere they are part of American Medical Response (AMR.) These men and women work with the city’s finest to save lives, often at personal risk.
Indeed, as one of their champions told a newspaper colleague, “they see more human pain and suffering in a week than most people do in a lifetime.”
The reasons for the homeless crisis in the city are many and won’t disappear easily. We are fortunate to have people who are up to the challenges that most of us do not have to face.
Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…
Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.
Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…
The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.
While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.