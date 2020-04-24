Sugar Hill resident and area teacher Joshua Lawton made excellent points in his letter to the editor that we published Wednesday. They are worth thinking about.

Like many other New Hampshire teachers, he is also a parent (to a seventh grader and a fourth grader). So he is doing double duty these days.

“I spend most of my days swiveling my chair from my computer addressing my students’ needs to my children’s kitchen table workstation to address their educational needs.”

It is not, Lawton explained, as easy as “Instagram ready pictures of home science experiments and ‘discovery’ play.” It is a “dizzying and stressful routine” of “pumping out work to check boxes...”

Teachers are not alone with this challenge, of course. A lot of parents are working remotely at their own jobs while overseeing their own children’s remote learning.

“My only hope,” Lawton wrote, “is that we remember that we are doing the very best we can in an unprecedented situation. One quarter of one year of 12 will not make or break these students’ education or teachers’ careers, but the emotional toll this is taking on all of us could last much longer.

“Now more than ever I feel that it is important to be kind to one another, watch what we write on social media, and remember that our students and children are observing our actions more than ever.”

Good advice on which to end the school week.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Editorials

A 'Right-to-Know' win: Good SAU call by Judge Wageling

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Friday, April 17, 2020
Editorials

COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Editorials

Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Editorials

Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Editorials

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.