Sugar Hill resident and area teacher Joshua Lawton made excellent points in his letter to the editor that we published Wednesday. They are worth thinking about.
Like many other New Hampshire teachers, he is also a parent (to a seventh grader and a fourth grader). So he is doing double duty these days.
“I spend most of my days swiveling my chair from my computer addressing my students’ needs to my children’s kitchen table workstation to address their educational needs.”
It is not, Lawton explained, as easy as “Instagram ready pictures of home science experiments and ‘discovery’ play.” It is a “dizzying and stressful routine” of “pumping out work to check boxes...”
Teachers are not alone with this challenge, of course. A lot of parents are working remotely at their own jobs while overseeing their own children’s remote learning.
“My only hope,” Lawton wrote, “is that we remember that we are doing the very best we can in an unprecedented situation. One quarter of one year of 12 will not make or break these students’ education or teachers’ careers, but the emotional toll this is taking on all of us could last much longer.
“Now more than ever I feel that it is important to be kind to one another, watch what we write on social media, and remember that our students and children are observing our actions more than ever.”
Good advice on which to end the school week.