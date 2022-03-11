Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine serves as one more reminder that America’s energy independence is more than just smart economic policy. It is important for our survival.

Here in New Hampshire, it serves to underscore our need for reliable sources of energy at affordable costs. (Thank you, Meldrim Thomson, for the Seabrook nuclear plant.)

Nuclear power is both reliable and non-polluting. So is hydro power, which consumers in our state and region could have in abundance, were it not for various and sundry foes of Quebec Hydro.

Of fossil fuels, natural gas is the least polluting; but efforts to expand pipelines to New England face much opposition.

Wind and solar energy have roles to play as well but they are at the mercy of the weather. In no case should we be at the mercy of foreign thugs.

Sunday, March 06, 2022

Whose advocate? Misplaced priorities

New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.

Friday, March 04, 2022
Cushing’s fight: Many are in his corner

Cushing’s fight: Many are in his corner

Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…

Civics tests: A little late in college

Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.

Wednesday, March 02, 2022
We stand with Ukraine

We stand with Ukraine

Americans, especially younger ones, are getting a real life history lesson with Russia’s ruthless and indefensible invasion of the independent nation of Ukraine.

Snow emergency: Consider the motorists

We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.

Russian vodka: How to use the booze

Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Stopping Putin: America also in peril

Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …

Govt. management: How does this scheme help?

New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?