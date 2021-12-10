A recent essayist on our New Hampshire Voices page complains that a health page story had it in — or out — for older people. The piece dealt with falls, and the essayist claimed it amounted to a type of discrimination.
The story reported that about 36 million people 65 and older suffer a fall each year. But what about non-seniors? The essayist said the story didn’t say.
Well, it didn’t give specifics but the story did say “although people of any age can and do fall, risk rises with age.”
The point of the piece was not to discriminate against older readers (we have a lot of them!) but to note that one in five of the falls that seniors take causes serious injury, to heads and wrists, ankles and hips. Hip fractures among older Americans top 300,000 annually, with more than 95% due to falls.
The good news is that falling is not an inevitable result of aging. Its causes — muscle weakness, balance and vision issues, ill-fitting footwear, poor lighting, cluttered floor, etc. — all can be addressed. Health experts urge older people to have their doctor or pharmacies evaluate medicines for possible fall risks, have vision and eyewear checked and keep floors clutter-free.
That all seems like good advice, no matter the age and tastes of the writer of the piece. According to our complaining essayist, that person is “possibly a 30-year-old journalist, sucking on a cruller being washed down with a Mountain Dew.”
