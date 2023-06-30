The Fourth of July is one of our favorite holidays — parades, hotdogs, campfires, fireworks, what’s not to like? We hope you have a tremendous weekend and week ahead regardless of the weather.
Speaking of which, we’re expecting a little more rain. Cats, dogs and other critters likely. Noah may make an appearance. The point being this: don’t be in a hurry to get there or to start the party. Savor the anticipation. Our roads, big and small, will be busy and likely damp, and some won’t heed this advice or any. We can make up for their deficit with a surplus of our own goodwill and vigilance behind the wheel.
Make way for the Bay Stater speeding to their appointment with a state trooper ahead. Maybe you will see someone crossing the line, tossing back something tasty from one of our wayside liquor palaces or exuding a vapor trail of marijuana smoke. Pull over somewhere safe and report the plate to the cops.
We don’t want to rain on the party, Mother Nature will take care of that. We just prefer boring articles about speeding tickets, DWIs and petty pot busts to gruesome fatalities.
It’s an election year, America needs all the Granite Staters it can get.
The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.