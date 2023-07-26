What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.
The environmental lobbyists and urban planners invited dignitaries and some residents to Central High School and began with questions. What do you see? What do you want to see? What else do you think we need to know?
Expensive, shabby, crowded apartments, lead paint, unsafe traffic, pollution and noise, few trees, poor access to social services, all made the list of ills.
As for remedies? One idea floated for our more equitable future is ending the use of Beech and Maple streets for two lanes of traffic. One-lane of travel would slow the flow, cut noise and pollution, and make it easier for kids and ducklings to cross.
Marcus Ponce de Leon, a candidate for Ward 5 alderman, was rightly cautious on that portentous notion. “A lot of people are apprehensive about it becoming one lane because that’s going to be strangling the traffic in the area,” NHPR quotes him.
Of course, north of Bridge Street to about Webster, Maple and Beech are already down to a single lane with painted bike lanes and parking taking the extra real estate. Cyclists beyond there are on their own.
An idea we did not see was returning some of these streets to two way traffic. City residents with long memories might recall when two way streets and residential neighborhoods existed where the pseudo-inner-city highways now exist. With newer improved access to I-293 and changing downtown uses, traffic could be calmed by allowing it to flow both ways. Some yellow paint and new signs would likely be cheaper than a complete re-design and public art projects.
Whatever is proposed it must avoid pushing new problems into nearby neighborhoods.
City leaders would be wise to be on guard of any unproven plans that may come before them.
Local government in New Hampshire has a powerful tool for stimulating economic development and some Manchester officials want in. TIF, tax increment financing, can harness the power of private investment and “resources” — another word for taxes — to target an area to stimulate economic activ…
Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.
A majority of Manchester ’s aldermanic board made the right call last week in deep-sixing another attempt to remove that body’s role in setting tax and spending authority over the largest share of the budget, that of the school district. If politicians here really want to place such a charte…
With formidable money filling the war chests of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, it’s time for Gov. Chris Sununu to make his intentions plain as to whether he’ll seek another term or step aside.
Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.