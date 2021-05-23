We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.
What frankly surprised us is that the private prep school in Manchester’s North End had McGinley on its board. Kudos to the board. It should ignore these “inclusionists.”
McGinley is one of the brightest, most personable, and hard-working New Hampshire women that it has been our pleasure to know. (Our apologies in advance to Ms. McGinley if that endorsement does her more harm.)
She happens to be executive director of the small but effective Cornerstone New Hampshire, which advocates quietly and effectively for conservative causes. This is enough to cause some Derryfield alumni to swoon. But what really galled them was McGinley’s opposition to a bill (now state law) that prohibits so-called “conversion therapy” in matters of sexual orientation.
She doesn’t advocate for the practice. She merely testified that trying to determine what is and isn’t therapy is a can of worms.
McGinley points out that it would be a mistake for the school “to show our students, parents and faculty that only one narrow, secular progressive perspective on gender, sexuality, and marriage is welcome or even tolerated at Derryfield.”
That perspective has apparently already been ingrained in some Derryfield School graduates. The school may want to add a few more conservatives to its board.