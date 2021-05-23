We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

What frankly surprised us is that the private prep school in Manchester’s North End had McGinley on its board. Kudos to the board. It should ignore these “inclusionists.”

McGinley is one of the brightest, most personable, and hard-working New Hampshire women that it has been our pleasure to know. (Our apologies in advance to Ms. McGinley if that endorsement does her more harm.)

She happens to be executive director of the small but effective Cornerstone New Hampshire, which advocates quietly and effectively for conservative causes. This is enough to cause some Derryfield alumni to swoon. But what really galled them was McGinley’s opposition to a bill (now state law) that prohibits so-called “conversion therapy” in matters of sexual orientation.

She doesn’t advocate for the practice. She merely testified that trying to determine what is and isn’t therapy is a can of worms.

McGinley points out that it would be a mistake for the school “to show our students, parents and faculty that only one narrow, secular progressive perspective on gender, sexuality, and marriage is welcome or even tolerated at Derryfield.”

That perspective has apparently already been ingrained in some Derryfield School graduates. The school may want to add a few more conservatives to its board.

Friday, May 21, 2021

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Speed freaks: Slowing them down in the city

Turning portions of Manchester’s Maple and Beech streets into one-lane roads with bike lanes won’t stop all the maniacs who drive them at outrageous speeds, but it will slow down some of them.

Hail, Harrisville: Right call on the lake

Selectmen have an often thankless job. They must make decisions that are not always popular but without them, towns would have no way to govern themselves apart from the annual town meeting. The latter is a decidedly impractical vehicle for many issues.