The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on solid ground in doing so.
In this case, neither the foes nor the town’s Historic District Commission made a convincing case. Some people liked the sign and wanted to see it kept just as is on the building’s front as they pondered their own memories of the old theater.
The owners agreed to put the sign’s letters flush against the facade. But with condominiums included on the second floor, the sign as it stood would block residents’ views and thus lower the value.
As ZBA vice chairman Bob Prior noted, his own attachment was not so much to the sign as to the theater itself.
“That ship has sailed,” Prior said. “It’s not going to be a theater anymore...We have to separate the emotional and the practical here…”
Indeed. Some physical pieces of our history are worth retaining, to be sure. But owners of private property have rights to that property. If the Ioka sign meant so much to others, they needed to step up and buy the place.