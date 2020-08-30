Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin doesn’t want his officers to be first responders if the town adopts a mandatory face-masking ordinance. Among other things, he doesn’t wish to add to the current tensions some groups have with police these days.
The chief is right, even though public-police relations in New Hampshire are in a lot better place than they are in other parts of the country.
But what is the pressing need in Exeter for a face-mask ordinance at all? New Hampshire has done very well with a largely informational approach, stressing both cooperation and common sense rather than ironclad regulation.
Chief Poulin makes it clear that if an ordinance is adopted his department will not respond to anonymous complaints, the modern-day version of Iron Curtain countries encouraging the public to distrust and spy on each other.
Good for the chief.