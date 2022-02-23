The school district has a chief communications officer. Perhaps worried about poaching, it seeks a $20,000 pay boost for the job.
But wait, there’s more. The board also seeks to create the post of communications coordinator.
One might wonder what the distinction is between the two posts. Perhaps it will take two of them to explain why the budget also creates additional jobs of paralegal investigator and administrative assistant in the legal department, another assistant and a project manager in human resources, and three more English language teachers for the equity and inclusion department. The budget also contains $20,000 pay increases for the directors of IT and transportation.
“We have a lot of work to do to convince people that every dollar spent on education is critical,” said school board vice chair Jim O’Connell.
He’s right about that, particularly since most of these positions have little to do with educating the city’s students. Is he sure that just one new communications person is going to be enough?
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.