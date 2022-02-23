What we’ve got here, the nasty prison captain tells Paul Newman in the film Cool Hand Luke, “is failure to communicate.”

Manchester’s School Board wants to spend more taxpayer money to avoid that problem.

City Hall reporter Paul Feely included some details in a preview of Wednesday night’s public hearing on the next school budget. The public is allowed to speak at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The school district has a chief communications officer. Perhaps worried about poaching, it seeks a $20,000 pay boost for the job.

But wait, there’s more. The board also seeks to create the post of communications coordinator.

One might wonder what the distinction is between the two posts. Perhaps it will take two of them to explain why the budget also creates additional jobs of paralegal investigator and administrative assistant in the legal department, another assistant and a project manager in human resources, and three more English language teachers for the equity and inclusion department. The budget also contains $20,000 pay increases for the directors of IT and transportation.

“We have a lot of work to do to convince people that every dollar spent on education is critical,” said school board vice chair Jim O’Connell.

He’s right about that, particularly since most of these positions have little to do with educating the city’s students. Is he sure that just one new communications person is going to be enough?

Sunday, February 20, 2022

What holiday? History is bunk

Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Hope for Harmony: NH needs to know now

We suppose it is the longest of longshots, but it’s understandable if Granite Staters found encouragement this week in the story out of New York involving a missing child.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

YDC litigation: Beware the blank check

It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…

Man of faith: George Larkin, R.I.P.

If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Auto inspections: Don't do away with them

This newspaper led the fight years ago to cease twice-yearly inspections (you read that right) and go to once a year. Automotive interests resisted, mightily, but it made sense.

No show law: Venues can decide

Some New Hampshire entertainment venues want a state law giving them the authority to impose audience rules regarding masks or vaccinations. But they already have the right to make such choices.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Trump’s seal: More bark than bite

New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.