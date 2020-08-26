Trying to figure out which New Hampshire school district is going in which direction on the matter of fall sports programs is a bit like trying to follow the bouncing ball. The good news is that local districts are making local decisions. The bad news is that even with the delayed school openings, some districts are cutting it pretty close on their decisions.

Merrimack and Nashua are going one way on high school football, opting to play a limited schedule. (One reason for the limit: you need other teams in order to tango.)

Bedford went the other way, at least as of last week. But word came early this week that perhaps the soccer and football seasons that had been a no-go might now be a go.

Our view is that a local district, including parents and the general public in addition to administrators and staff, should make its own decisions, not just on sports but on how education overall is to proceed.

The state can and is offering guidance and Gov. Chris Sununu would no doubt jump in if he believed a local option was endangering the general public.

As much as it’s good for a district to try to find safe ways to continue with sports, it is more important for districts to work on returning students to classroom learning safely and soon. If ways can be found to minimize COVID-19 spreading on the football field, surely there are ways to address it in the halls of learning.

Sunday, August 23, 2020
NH boy steals the show: Brayden made NH proud
  • Updated

It’s probably a good thing for Joe Biden that he spoke to the Democratic National Convention after Brayden Harrington and not before. If Brayden had gone last on Thursday night, the nominee’s proficient and solid speech would not have packed quite the punch.

Friday, August 21, 2020
Police transparency: A push in the right direction

  • Updated

Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Sunday, August 09, 2020
Friday, August 07, 2020
Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.