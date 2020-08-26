Trying to figure out which New Hampshire school district is going in which direction on the matter of fall sports programs is a bit like trying to follow the bouncing ball. The good news is that local districts are making local decisions. The bad news is that even with the delayed school openings, some districts are cutting it pretty close on their decisions.
Merrimack and Nashua are going one way on high school football, opting to play a limited schedule. (One reason for the limit: you need other teams in order to tango.)
Bedford went the other way, at least as of last week. But word came early this week that perhaps the soccer and football seasons that had been a no-go might now be a go.
Our view is that a local district, including parents and the general public in addition to administrators and staff, should make its own decisions, not just on sports but on how education overall is to proceed.
The state can and is offering guidance and Gov. Chris Sununu would no doubt jump in if he believed a local option was endangering the general public.
As much as it’s good for a district to try to find safe ways to continue with sports, it is more important for districts to work on returning students to classroom learning safely and soon. If ways can be found to minimize COVID-19 spreading on the football field, surely there are ways to address it in the halls of learning.