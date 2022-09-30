Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
There’s no denying the cost of war. Online videos and around-the-clock news bring its horrors to our homes and our thoughts fresh from the battlefield.
Today, valiant Ukrainian patriots hold fast for liberty and maul Putin’s rabid Russian bear. In 1945, it was American soldiers staking life and limb to protect their families, communities and way of life. Be it in the deprivations of a sailor’s life, the courage of airmen holding formation in flak-filled skies, or the steely-eyed Coast Guardsman driving a Higgins Boat toward a hostile shore, America endures through the sacrifices of those who serve.
Each year the Union Leader commemorates Veterans Day with a special edition filled with the faces of the men and women who have and continue to defend us. To share a photo with the Granite State, visit unionleader.com/veterans2022. Unlike the freedoms we enjoy, all it will cost is your time.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.