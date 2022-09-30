It’s fair time, which to thousands of Granite Staters means the Deerfield Fair is here.
It’s time again to walk the spacious fairgrounds, absorb the aromas from pine trees, fried dough, baked pies, sawdust, and, yes, the cow barns.
It’s time to let the little kids have fun on the rides and even more fun watching chicks hatch and seeing baby calves with their mommas.
It’s a time to poke one’s nose into the many exhibition buildings, which show off what Granite Staters with green thumbs or talented fingers have grown or sewn since the last fair.
It’s time to seek out the pig barn on the chance that just maybe you will find the world’s greatest pig and its friend named Charlotte.
You want to see horse-pulling? It’s at the fair.
How about equestrians of the first order and their mounts acting as one unit through complex and thrilling routines? Yep, it’s at the fair.
The Deerfield Fair deserves a blue ribbon pretty much every year. It’s on from now until Sunday. Go see for yourself.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
It is unfortunate that Hooksett state Rep. Michael Yakubovich has, due to illness, withdrawn from the contest for state Senate District 16. He is clearly a fighter and vows to remain involved.
We don’t pay a lot of heed to either political polls or “rankings” of states/communities. They seem to be churned out by the carload and are often of little consequence.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer, we note, was appointed to the court by Maggie Hassan. If Maggie makes it back to the U.S. Senate, perhaps she will advance Messer to the federal bench.
By all means, let’s enact “tougher” gun laws to stop gun violence and keep weapons from criminals. Or maybe not.
Social media apps are a curse and a blessing, and like most things reducible to ones and zeros it’s a garbage-in-garbage-out grab bag.
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
How’s that push for a new commuter train to Boston working out? It has been nothing but good news so far.
