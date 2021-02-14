At the end of last Thursday’s impeachment trial session, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made mention of the fact that a particular speech would be re-read on Feb. 22, as has been done annually in the Senate since 1896. It is the Farewell Address of President George Washington (bit.ly/2ZaXYSD) in which he warned his countrymen of the forces of sectionalism and factionalism and the interference by foreign powers in our domestic affairs. He urged that the people unite against these forces to protect the common national interest. Washington did this as he voluntarily left the presidency rather than to seek a third term.
Some guy, that Washington fella. Ought to have a national holiday in his honor, don’t you think?
His speech will be read but his Feb. 22 birthday, as well as that of Abe Lincoln (Feb. 12), who managed to preserve the union during the Civil War, have been largely subsumed into something commonly called Presidents Day, a Monday holiday on which more attention is paid to motor vehicle sales than to our greatest leaders. As a more recent president once tweeted: Sad.