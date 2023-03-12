We must admit that daylight savings time caught us asleep this year.
In case you haven’t seen the reminders in our news pages or elsewhere, early this morning we lost an hour on the clock but gained an hour of evening daylight as spring nears and the green begins to overtake the white.
Opponents of the time change include early risers who have to get the school kids up in the dark just when the day was beginning to brighten a little. Fans of DST welcome late runs on the ski slopes and, perhaps, an early start to twilight league golf.
As for the school times, regardless of DST, we still favor a later start time for school, especially for elementary grades. Studies have shown that the little ones really need their sleep time and early risers are not the best learners. Teacher unions seem to have more influence here than parents.
As for the overall forward-backward debate, we have become clock agnostic. What we really want is for someone to make sure that New Hampshire’s spring has sprung no later than Fast Day. (It used to be a real thing. You can look it up.)
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.