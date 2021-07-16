No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”

Jones is the more colorful and his stirring “I have not yet begun to fight” was an inspirational rallying cry for New Hampshiremen and other colonists taking on the world’s biggest navy, that of Great Britain. Jones rented a room in Portsmouth as his ship, the Ranger, was being built there.

John Barry apparently failed in the sloganeering department, but his contributions to the Navy’s founding were vast. He was the Navy’s first commissioned officer and first flag officer. He was also in command in the Revolution’s last sea battle and he trained many of the young officers who would go on to celebrated naval careers. (Commanding the USS Raleigh, the ship depicted on our state flag, Barry took three British ships as prizes in 1778.)

Some argue that John Adams, who as president oversaw the establishment of the permanent Navy, has a legitimate claim as its father. But Adams has had more than his share of the limelight.

Barry, an immigrant from County Wexford, Ireland, was a merchant shipmaster at the age of 21 and when war came, he outfitted the first continental fleet. He then commanded in numerous sea battles that bedeviled the “Rule Britannia” boys.

Victory, as the saying goes, has many fathers. America’s independence had many; and John Barry was surely among them.

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Judge Temple gets it: Restraint law doesn't apply

It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

A rush to spend: Craig grows government

As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…

Vaccination works: Statistics should impress

The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…

Friday, July 09, 2021

Craig's spending: Don't sweat the details

One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…

Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…