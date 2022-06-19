It is Father’s Day and, in the interest of transparency, full disclosure, and all that jazz, let the record show that this writer is a dad.
The writer also had a dad, so he considers himself to be something of an expert on the subject.
Dads are generally terrible at certain things, such as folding fitted sheets. We are mocked for this but when it is discovered, possibly quite soon, that this is in our DNA, the mockers will have to eat their words.
Dads are generally good at other things, like eating, and making sure their children always have enough food, even if that sometimes means pizza and popcorn rather than the five (or is it seven?) basic food groups.
Dads generally don’t rate quite as highly with the kids as do moms but we are always watching and trying to learn mom skills, as long as doing so doesn’t interfere with watching the really important stuff, like the Red Sox and Patriots and the final round of the U.S. Open golf (WHICH HAPPENS TO BE TODAY, BY THE WAY).
Dads are not always right but we are never in doubt. That is straight from the Dad Code, which all fathers are sworn to uphold.
One thing that you should never doubt about your Dad is that he loves his kids (and grandkids) more than life itself and that you gave him the best Father’s Day gift ever on the day you were born, which was pretty thoughtful of you.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.