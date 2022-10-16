As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon talk from our own President.
For those who lived through the 1970s, there are similarities and large differences apparent. While the late 1970s brought high interest rates, slower economic growth and higher prices — the Carter administration’s bitter soup tagged “Stagflation” — that doesn’t describe New Hampshire today.
Our state is thriving despite the reckless free-for-all of Washington Democrats parlaying the nation’s misfortune and fears into borrowed trillions for any cause that might buttress their hold on power.
We have a tough hull to weather the rough seas ahead thanks to our state’s Republican administration. Since they can’t scuttle the boat, Democrats have turned to fomenting mutiny instead. They conflate ending last-minute abortions into the genocide of women. Resisting the woke politicization of a elementary school education makes you a fascist. Giving parents more say in who educates a child is the demolition of public education.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.