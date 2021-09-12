We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.
Her decision should cause officials of the U.S. federal prison system to do more than shrug their shoulders. In releasing Fields two years early, the judge was blowing the whistle on prison officials who had misclassified Fields as a sex offender. That is a term that is nearly as abhorrent to those behind prison walls as it is to the public.
The trouble is that it wasn’t true. But by being labeled as such, Fields was subjected to all manner of hell — including beatings. Even when he appeared before Judge McCafferty for his release, he sported a bloody eye, bruises, and a broken eye bone.
Prosecutors did not object to Fields’ release but neither they nor federal prison officials would answer our reporter’s questions on the matter, so we don’t know for certain whether anyone is investigating why someone in the system repeatedly told the judge that Fields had been properly classified.
The acting U.S. attorney for New Hampshire ought to be looking into the matter. Perhaps Judge McCafferty will find a means to encourage him to do so.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existin…
One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.
New Hampshire lost a special citizen in Judge Kenneth McLaughlin last week. In his era, which lasted a long time, he played a role in New Hampshire aviation, in Scouting, in the judiciary, and as a contributor to Nashua and New Hampshire civic life.
New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.