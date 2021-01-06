New Hampshire should tread carefully on the topic of charging the public to enter the summit house it owns atop Mount Washington.
The situation isn’t comparable to fees paid to enter other state-owned parks. At those, the park is the destination. The public is coming to enjoy a park’s attractions, be it a Cannon Mountain ski trail, a hiking trail, or a camping or picnic area.
The Sherman Adams summit building is not the primary attraction atop Mount Washington. It is the summit itself that attracts people to it, along with the means by which they get there, be that hiking or riding up the venerable Auto Road or the Cog Railway.
They are at the summit to enjoy the view, whether that be measured in miles on a clear day or in a few feet when the summit is socked in.
They visit the summit house to use the bathroom facilities, buy a snack, and perhaps visit the weather observatory’s small museum (for which the observatory gets a small fee).
The state says the food concession and rent are not covering operations and planned improvements to the summit building. It may want to work with the Cog and observatory regarding fees. It may need to hike the hot dog price. But needed improvements ought to be considered an investment, not a money-sink. State tourism and state coffers benefit greatly from Mt. Washington. Messing with success is not a good business plan.
Or is the state also planning on charging tourists to use its roadside rest areas? What an image that would present: Welcome to New Hampshire. There’s a fee to pee.