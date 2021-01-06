New Hampshire should tread carefully on the topic of charging the public to enter the summit house it owns atop Mount Washington.

The situation isn’t comparable to fees paid to enter other state-owned parks. At those, the park is the destination. The public is coming to enjoy a park’s attractions, be it a Cannon Mountain ski trail, a hiking trail, or a camping or picnic area.

The Sherman Adams summit building is not the primary attraction atop Mount Washington. It is the summit itself that attracts people to it, along with the means by which they get there, be that hiking or riding up the venerable Auto Road or the Cog Railway.

They are at the summit to enjoy the view, whether that be measured in miles on a clear day or in a few feet when the summit is socked in.

They visit the summit house to use the bathroom facilities, buy a snack, and perhaps visit the weather observatory’s small museum (for which the observatory gets a small fee).

The state says the food concession and rent are not covering operations and planned improvements to the summit building. It may want to work with the Cog and observatory regarding fees. It may need to hike the hot dog price. But needed improvements ought to be considered an investment, not a money-sink. State tourism and state coffers benefit greatly from Mt. Washington. Messing with success is not a good business plan.

Or is the state also planning on charging tourists to use its roadside rest areas? What an image that would present: Welcome to New Hampshire. There’s a fee to pee.

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Editorials

Wrong place to protest: Sununu's home should be off-base

  • Updated

We have no sympathy for the loud and foul-mouthed individuals who feel they have the unqualified right to harass and disrupt the peace and privacy of public servants in their own homes. Recently, it has been Gov. Chris Sununu and his young family who have been targeted. But it could be any p…

Editorials

Speaking of rights: Bow, Salem and Right to Know

If you don’t think the First Amendment and the Right to Know law are key to an informed public, consider recent events in Bow and Salem. Bow residents have recently learned that 10 of the 11 officers of their police department voted no confidence in their police chief. They also learned that…

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Editorials

Litter bugs us: Talking COVID-19 trash

It has been noted that the 2020 pandemic has had the salutary effect of getting more people pursuing more outside activities, be it hiking, biking, climbing, or just perambulating in the fresh air. Alas, it has also brought out the witless few who bespoil nature even as they walk through it.

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Editorials

Tax dodge: Nothing to see here

There being some strength in numbers, it is good to see that New Hampshire has plenty of company in its suit against Massachusetts for trying to collect income tax from people no longer earning their incomes there. More than a dozen states have joined in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review o…

Editorials

Christa's coin: Good idea for sale proceeds

We like the design for the new Christa McAuliffe silver dollar, as revealed last week. We like even more the tie-in it will have with another New Hampshire point of scientific pride: the FIRST Robotics program, which was started here by Dean Kamen and is now recognized and practiced around t…

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Editorials

Clear the roof: Dangerous driving warning

It shouldn’t have taken a law, or death and serious injury for New Hampshire motorists to recognize the danger they create by failing to clear ice and snow from atop their vehicles. In fact, most drivers do recognize this. But it only takes one who, either by distraction or disregard for oth…

Editorials

Littleton’s loss: Dr. 'Crow' Enderson, RIP

Our condolences to his immediate family and to his much larger Littleton “family” on the recent passing of Dr. Robert “Crow” Enderson. If there was a sport or community cause in which “Crow” wasn’t involved, we would be surprised.

Editorials

Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

  • Carl Perreault

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Friday, December 18, 2020
Editorials

Those House rules: Not requiring masks is wrong

The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020