It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.
Famed British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was even on hand at SNHU Arena for the Matchroom event, the biggest in memory for the Queen City. It didn’t disappoint, with strong action from the opening bell of the preliminaries to the crowd exploding from seats with Quigley going down.
New Hampshire has a rich history of boxing. At one time weekend fight cards were a common amusement, with rings erected in theaters, at fairs and in bowling alleys, and even smoke-filled city halls. Television later brought fight night into our living rooms and the live version’s downtown draw dried up and so did a way of living for many part-time pugilists.
The big names New Hampshire associates with boxing, like the majority of our state’s population, are from away, but came to make their homes and lives here outside the ring. Undisputed middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler owned a home in Bartlett, where he died March 13 of this year. Hall of Fame heavyweight champion Jack Sharkey (born Juozas Žukauska of Lithuania immigrant parents) loved the Granite State outdoors and lived for many years in Epping.
Now that Andrade has had a taste of the New Hampshire advantage we hope he’ll keep us in mind for a future residence and future fights. Let’s see GGG, Charlo or Canelo check if Boo Boo’s got a granite chin. Quigley never got the chance.
It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.
We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…
Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.