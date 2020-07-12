Socrates said the unexamined life isn’t worth living. That seems extreme, but also the best reason newspapers were invented and remain relevant today.
On Tuesday a reader wrote to ask if we could help her find a story. In 1977 this newspaper was called the Manchester Union Leader, but the New Hampshire Sunday News was, as always, the Sunday News.
The story she was looking for was on the front of an enviably-thick Sunday sports section. The Bosox had topped the Twins and NHIAA baseball action had been lively, but what she was looking for was further down the page. A moment in time important uniquely to her, or maybe to someone in the family? We didn’t ask, reckoning she’d have said had she wanted anyone to know.
We’ve proudly published more than 15,000 editions of the New Hampshire Union Leader and the New Hampshire Sunday News since that June edition 43 years ago. Each one a compendium of moments, some bad, some sad, but plenty of glad too and lots of life.
Minutes after we saw the request, the woman received PDF replicas of the pages, the images high-contrast black and white scans from microfilm. They are part of an archive of the newspaper hosted by a service called NewsBank and provided as a service in libraries and for a small fee for internet users. The electronic editions of record for “valuable” regional, national, and international papers — all in one easy-to-search database (their lingo not ours).
It’s something worth browsing even when you’re not looking for anything in particular, which is the best kind of browsing. Which is the second best reasons newspapers were invented. As a silver screen detective once postulated, “When you go looking for something specific, your chances of finding it are very bad. Because of all the things in the world, you’re only looking for one of them. When you go looking for anything at all, your chances of finding it are very good. Because of all the things in the world, you’re sure to find some of them.”
It was a wonder to behold how quickly we could retrieve exactly what was needed. And it was troubling to see a couple years missing from this terrific resource. What happened to 1962? Surely New Hampshire had something to say amid a Cuban Missile Crisis. And how about ’87 and ’88? The Granite State didn’t take a powder with a double primary to end the Reagan Era and Aerosmith touring behind Permanent Vacation.
Those New Hampshire moments aren’t lost, of course. It has been a multi-year project for NewsBank to scan and digitize hundreds of thousands of newspaper pages since the 1950s to make them digitally searchable. We, along with other history buffs, will be glad when that process is completed as typing a few keywords is worlds faster than running through miles of microfilm.