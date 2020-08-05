An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.
This project has sometimes felt like New Hampshire’s own miniature version of “The Big Dig.” However, this project can stake a claim that the Beantown behemoth never could, it is finishing up several million dollars under its projected cost.
Granted we are talking about a project costing roughly three quarters of a billion dollars. In Washington terms, not large enough for discussion. For a small state with relatively small budgets, any savings of several million dollars is a welcome one.
This is especially true as we continue to cope with the financial toll imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, those working on the project credited the reduced traffic flow of the pandemic with allowing work to be completed more quickly. A small silver lining.
We are pretty sure those commuting from the state’s southern tier will appreciate a bit faster drive, or at least look forward to removal of the massive construction zones. There is another widening project slated for Concord up next. Till then the four lanes all the way from the Bienvenue sign on the southern border will be very efficient at bringing cars to the Concord bottleneck.
Many have argued that transportation dollars would be better spent on commuter rail expansion. While we love trains, New Hampshire’s population density and rural nature mean auto transportation remains the most efficient way to get people where they are going. Now, just a bit more efficiently.