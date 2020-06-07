We would guess that pretty much anyone who knows Peter Ramsey, upon hearing the announcement that he is Manchester’s Citizen of the Year, thought: “It’s about time” or “excellent choice.” Or perhaps they thought both.

The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce has indeed chosen well this year. Ramsey’s selection is a bit outside the box. He is not a big business CEO. His “business” is running the non-profit Palace Theatre, where paid staff is small, volunteers are numerous, and the revenues, on a pretty modest scale, are always turned back into making the Palace even more of a treasure for the city.

Ramsey didn’t rescue the Palace from falling. People like Dr. Sylvio Dupuis and John McLane did that, decades ago. But Ramsey’s enthusiasm, vision, and a talent for working well with all the different types of personalities, politicians, (and even a few prima donnas) that make up a city has carried the Palace through some lean times since its revival. That includes the current COVID-19 challenges.

Ramsey hasn’t lost his energy, either. His quiet work and insight has now added the old Rex Theater to complement the Palace. Post-pandemic, the Rex and the Palace should really shine.

They bring a lot to the city, from children’s acting classes in their own facility to top-line Broadway shows. Peter Ramsey has led those efforts and is a fine choice for Citizen of the Year.

Friday, June 05, 2020
Another veteran goes

Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
There are no excuses

There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at…

Public's right to know

Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Friday, May 29, 2020
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Poor party politics: A cheap shot and a shabby stunt

New Hampshire’s Republican Party would pack more power in its rhetorical punches if it saved them for worthy targets. And Democrat Executive Councilor Deb Pignatelli of Nashua ought to think before she tries to get snarky with the Pledge of Allegiance, especially just before Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 22, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help
Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help

No one saw this thing coming. However well-conceived a business’ contingency planning, the course of action for “a quickly spreading pandemic that will shut down the global economy for several months” was in very few emergency action plan binders. The coronavirus has turned local business te…

Resizing city schools: It’s long overdue for Manchester

A thorough reexamination of the physical plant needs of the Manchester School District is long overdue. The school age population continues to shrink, even without the loss of some tuition students from neighboring towns. Some schools remain overcrowded even as others (high schools West and …

Friday, May 15, 2020