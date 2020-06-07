We would guess that pretty much anyone who knows Peter Ramsey, upon hearing the announcement that he is Manchester’s Citizen of the Year, thought: “It’s about time” or “excellent choice.” Or perhaps they thought both.
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce has indeed chosen well this year. Ramsey’s selection is a bit outside the box. He is not a big business CEO. His “business” is running the non-profit Palace Theatre, where paid staff is small, volunteers are numerous, and the revenues, on a pretty modest scale, are always turned back into making the Palace even more of a treasure for the city.
(Look for a feature piece on Ramsey elsewhere in today’s Sunday News.)
Ramsey didn’t rescue the Palace from falling. People like Dr. Sylvio Dupuis and John McLane did that, decades ago. But Ramsey’s enthusiasm, vision, and a talent for working well with all the different types of personalities, politicians, (and even a few prima donnas) that make up a city has carried the Palace through some lean times since its revival. That includes the current COVID-19 challenges.
Ramsey hasn’t lost his energy, either. His quiet work and insight has now added the old Rex Theater to complement the Palace. Post-pandemic, the Rex and the Palace should really shine.
They bring a lot to the city, from children’s acting classes in their own facility to top-line Broadway shows. Peter Ramsey has led those efforts and is a fine choice for Citizen of the Year.