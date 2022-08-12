With all the relentlessly depressing news coming from Washington, the weather, and the corner store this summer, the Boston Red Sox were counted on even more than usual for relief from our woes.
Instead, the boys of summer have been swallowed up by a sinkhole that might end in China, which has also not been kind to America of late.
Boston’s chances right now are so subterranean that the cellar would be a step up.
Ace pitcher Chris Sale is being paid $145 million for a five-year contract extension signed in 2019. Since then, he has thrown just 57 and one-third innings. Last Saturday, he fell off his bicycle. The team says he will be back in shape — by next season.
Perfect. We next expect to hear that the Sox have signed up Sale for downhill skiing lessons this winter with Gentleman Jim Lonborg.
The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.